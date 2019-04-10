Пес изобразил акулу, лампу Pixar и картофель фри. И все благодаря защитному воротнику

После кастрации живущему в Канаде ретриверу по кличке Гас пришлось носить защитный конус. Его хозяйка превратила это неудобство в игру — и сделала из своего пса косплеера. Оказалось, что при должном воображении ветеринарный воротник может стать картошкой из «Макдоналдса», лампой из мультфильмов Pixar и даже баскетбольной корзиной.

View this post on Instagram

“slush puppy” . . #ootd #coneofshame #dogsofinstagram

A post shared by kaitlyn cotter (@_kcotts) on Mar 27, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram

“my mom is an absolute nightmare, honestly.” . . #ootd #coneofshame #dogsofinstagram

A post shared by kaitlyn cotter (@_kcotts) on Mar 26, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

“it’s not fry-day, but i’m still out here looking like a snack.” . . #ootd #dogsofinstagram

A post shared by kaitlyn cotter (@_kcotts) on Mar 31, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

“one small paw for pup-kind.” . . #ootd #coneofshame #dogsofinstagram

A post shared by kaitlyn cotter (@_kcotts) on Mar 29, 2019 at 6:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

“pretty sure this isn’t how air bud went…” . . #ootd #dogsofinstagram

A post shared by kaitlyn cotter (@_kcotts) on Mar 30, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT

А еще из Гаса получилась убедительная акула. В видео ниже он гуляет по комнате под музыку из фильма «Челюсти»:

View this post on Instagram

“gonna need a bigger living room..” . . #ootd #thefinale #dogsofinstagram

A post shared by kaitlyn cotter (@_kcotts) on Apr 3, 2019 at 4:35pm PDT

Джерело: Медуза