Пес изобразил акулу, лампу Pixar и картофель фри. И все благодаря защитному воротнику

После кастрации живущему в Канаде ретриверу по кличке Гас пришлось носить защитный конус. Его хозяйка превратила это неудобство в игру — и сделала из своего пса косплеера. Оказалось, что при должном воображении ветеринарный воротник может стать картошкой из «Макдоналдса», лампой из мультфильмов Pixar и даже баскетбольной корзиной.
“slush puppy” . . #ootd #coneofshame #dogsofinstagram
“my mom is an absolute nightmare, honestly.” . . #ootd #coneofshame #dogsofinstagram
“it’s not fry-day, but i’m still out here looking like a snack.” . . #ootd #dogsofinstagram
“one small paw for pup-kind.” . . #ootd #coneofshame #dogsofinstagram
“pretty sure this isn’t how air bud went…” . . #ootd #dogsofinstagram
А еще из Гаса получилась убедительная акула. В видео ниже он гуляет по комнате под музыку из фильма «Челюсти»:
“gonna need a bigger living room..” . . #ootd #thefinale #dogsofinstagram
Джерело: Медуза