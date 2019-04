Cuteness alert ⚠️ 💕Mother and baby potoroo spotted at Cleland Wildlife Park enjoying a little snack in the sunshine. Take a trip and Visit Adelaide Hills these school holidays and you might get a glimpse of this adorable little duo. Potoroos are only about 35cm long and weigh around 1.6 kg so you will need to look carefully. See you soon!

Gepostet von Cleland Wildlife Park am Montag, 15. April 2019