Shangri La Yerevan History and Features

Shangri La Casino is a modern entertainment complex in the traditional Las Vegas style, one of the best casino in Yerevan. It was opened in 2008. The opening ceremony was one of the most memorable events in the Yerevan holidays history. Thus, the owners wanted to demonstrate what Shangri La is. The main opening star was the singer Toto Cutugno. He performed with other Armenian and foreign stars music, who certainly made the celebration unforgettable. But it was not the only one night in bright the entertainment complex history, as concerts, shows, and live music performances are regularly held here.

Storm International of Michael Boettcher together with the Multi Group company manage the most impressive casino in the whole country, raising the gambling business to a higher level. The establishment is located in a picturesque place on the tenth kilometer of the “Yerevan-Sevan” highway in the Verin-Ptgni village. The entertainment complex is located next to Victory Park and 10-minute drive from the historic part of the city.

There you can feel an atmosphere of excitement and luxury. You can find the games in all variety, roulette and popular card games, a spacious hall with slot machines, VIP club X. O, and also Poker club. The sophisticated Michelangelo Lounge and restaurant vibrant show programs are a sweet dessert for the game.

The game hall consists of 10+ tables, a wide variety of games are represented: Texas, Caribbean, three-card, Russian poker, blackjack and American roulette. Also in the gambling establishment there is a spacious slot hall, in which about 100 slot machines are installed. All of them are from the world’s leading manufacturers of gaming equipment, they have the most common and favorite games with different stakes, the ability to double the winnings in the bonus game.

There are also tournaments on American roulette. For poker connoisseurs there is a Poker club. Tournaments are held regularly, including international ones.

Club “X. O.” is an elite club for private VIP players. This is a unique hall with a special atmosphere, designed for private gaming with high bets and also with the impeccable standards of service. At the VIP hall “X. O.”tables and slot machines super games with high cash wins are held for players. Members of this club are provided with the highest level of privacy and security. Soft light, velvet cloth, comfort setting, pleasant music, all of that you can find here and feel yourself royally, said Darren Keane, Storm International managing director.

In a gambling establishment, large sums of money, valuable prizes and gifts for all those who take part in games and make bets are regularly played. Absolutely everyone has a chance to hit an extra jackpot. And once a season, guests become participants in a drawing of impressive amounts and exclusive prizes.

Michelangelo Lounge Restaurant is made in the Italian style. It is located on the second floor of the Shangri La entertainment complex and offers delicious dishes of Armenian, Iranian and European cuisine. The place is famous among connoisseurs of author’s kitchen. Also there are three bars in the complex.

On the Shangri La Casino stage, original show programs and concerts are held with the participation of the local Armenian celebrities as well as Ukrainian and world pop and jazz stars. The additional service includes the club card system, which provides the free admission right, drinks, and participation in special events. At the entertainment complex there is a service taxi and parking for one hundred cars.

The gambling house administration offers its customers gambling tours. At the gambling chips expense paid flight and accommodation, transfer, food and drinks. As an additional service, you can go on a tour to see Yerevan and neighboring attractions.