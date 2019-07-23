Rest in Shangri La Casino Minsk — Open The Mysterious Corner of Europe

In order to have a good rest after a busy work week, excitement lovers do not have to go to the capital of excitement — Las Vegas. Instead, you can choose the mysterious Belarus, which is always friendly to guests. A desirable destination is one of the best Minsk casinos, the legendary Shangri La, which offers top-class relaxation.

Shangri La is a designation of heaven on earth from a fantastic book, it is a country lost in the Himalayan heights where dreams come true. Today it is one of the best casinos in Belarus with a high level of customer service. Large scatter games and betting. In Shangri La is constantly holiday and fun, there are many different lotteries and raffles.

Shangri La Minsk was founded in 2009 and in a short period managed to succeed. This is part of the gambling network – Storm International. Darren Keane has been the company’s ideological inspirer and executive director for many years. All network units are known for the highest level of customer service, excellent cuisine and variety of additional services.

Fashion trend: the best casino in Minsk as a multifaceted entertainment source

The main modern gambling business trend is a multifunctional entertainment center instead of highly specialized halls. Minsk unit guests are not obliged to spend their free time exclusively at gambling tables or slots. In Shangri La you can come not only alone or together, but also as a big company. For everyone there is an optimal format of rest, visitors will get an emotional shake and be able to try their luck.

The establishment’s high status corresponds to the magnificent interior, impeccable service, pleasant background music, relaxing atmosphere and invited guest stars. You can even order a transfer from anywhere in Europe by contacting a manager. Shangri La is the best casino in Minsk and holds the service bar high.

Shangri La Heart — a gambling hall

First of all, the guests are attracted to the casino with its big winnings and a wide range of entertainment. Lovers of excitement are offered such options:

• Gaming tables with different types of poker;

• Blackjack tables with different betting limits;

• An exciting roulette with a wide bet sizes choice and a bonus program for a big game fans;

• The original slot-machines hall that satisfy the emotional needs of not only regular customers, but also beginners.

For those who appreciate the emotional game component, there is a VIP club “X. О.”, the members of which are granted special privileges. High style, reflected in the elite private club name. The stakes are among the highest in Europe. Admission is only for X. O club cards, Darren Keane from Storm International specified.

Junket Tours — for those who want to enjoy the game and try their luck

The complex tours allow high-quality rest on vacation or for a weekend. Junket works on the «all inclusive» system and involves playing in a casino, living in one of the best hotels in Minsk, transfer and service in a refined restaurant and bar. A tour may be tied to events held at Shangri La. The casino online page regularly updates information on scheduled shows and theme parties.

Shangri La Restaurant: dishes from the chef for guests discerning

The royal interior of a cozy fireplace room, delicious snacks, a great wine list. This restaurant has its own soul and one of the best chefs in Minsk — Mark Ulrich. Here, the best European and local cuisine dishes are available on any day of the week and at any time, and a clear, unobtrusive and inconspicuous service allows you to enjoy them fully.