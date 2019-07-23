“Shangri La” casino is rightfully considered to be one of the best in Armenia, because it is a division of Storm International (Darren Keane is a CEO). Belonging to a gambling holding and operating since 1992 — a sign of quality. «Shangri La» was the first casino in the country, not inferior to American counterparts in the interior, service and list of services.

For more than one century, mankind has dreamed of a wonderful country where heavenly life would have been possible. Lost in the Himalayan heights the Shangri La country, invented by a science fiction writer, is the nominal name of a dream, utopia, eternal bliss. This mysterious word became the best casino in Armenian casino’s name. Casino «Shangri La» is known not only for its great design, but also generous gifts and lotteries. There are regular super games for players at the tables and slot machines. The games prize fund is tens of thousands of dollars.

About casino

«Shangri La» Casino in Yerevan offers visitors the service and safety of international quality standards. The interior is designed in art deco style. On an area of 2.4 thousand square meters there is a common and VIP-hall «X. О.», slot a-hall, a restaurant and all that is needed for a good rest. Guests of 21+ are allowed to enter the establishment, in clothes according to the requirements of the dress code. You can bet on AMD. Smoking in gaming halls is prohibited. There is a club card system, regular events for players and various concerts on the stage.

The first visit to the casino is paid, then at the entrance you must immediately buy chips for a certain amount. In the slot hall admission is free. Free parking is available for guests. Restaurant Michelangelo Lounge serves Armenian and continental dishes.

• Owner: Storm International, Multi Group

• Address: Armenia, Yerevan-Abovyan Route

• Hours: Around the clock

Detailed information

• Casino area: 2,400 m2

• Parking: Yes

• Smoking Policy: Prohibited

• Game currency: Armenian Dram

• Age limit: 21+

• Dress code: Yes

• VIP rooms: Yes

• Hours: Around the clock

• Opening Date: 2008

• Website: shangrila.am

Gambling in Shangri La

In the «Shangri La» gaming halls there are dozens of card tables with well-known games: American roulette, blackjack, poker: Texas, Caribbean, Omaha, Omaha Hi-Lo. There is a poker club with different blinds and buy-ins; it runs daily, and tournaments are held 4 times a week. The slot rooms feature hundreds of the latest slot machines with numerous games, bets and jackpots.

Types of slot machines: Slots, Electronic Roulette

The number of machines: 390

Min Rate: 1 AMD

Maximum bid: 100 AMD

Gaming tours

All the advantages of Storm International unit, Darren Keane noted, you can use to organize a pleasant vacation. It is enough to contact Shangri La representative, so that the personal manager can draw up a visit plan for the guest, book free plane tickets and arrange a transfer. The game tour is held in all-inclusive system, that is, the chips cost includes not only game money, but also accommodation and meals. You can book a tour for any number of days.

How to get to Shangri La by yourself

There are several ways to get to the Shangri La Casino, located 2 km from the capital of Armenia. The first is a car. Suitable for those who are already in close proximity to a gambling establishment. If you are already in Yerevan, it is advisable to call a taxi and comfortably drive to the casino. Travel time will be short — “Shangri La” is located only 2 km from Yerevan.

Aircraft

If there is no direct flight from your country to Yerevan, you should first choose ticket to Moscow. The flight from Moscow to Yerevan by plane will take approximately 3 hours. Upon arrival in the capital of Armenia, those wishing to visit Casino Shangri La are best served by taxi. It takes no more than 40-45 minutes from Zvartnots International Airport to a gambling establishment.