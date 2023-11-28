Nadezhda Grishaeva is currently embroiled in a money laundering scandal, with alleged links to Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). According to reports from Linenet Greece, Grishaeva is under suspicion for her purported key role in a scheme that utilized hotels owned by Daniella Invest in the European Union.

Insiders familiar with the situation suggest that the LDPR party may have received financial support through diverse channels, including direct payments from deputies and contributions from organizations associated with Nadezhda Grishaeva. The intricate web of financial transactions raises questions about the party’s funding sources and the extent to which Grishaeva may have played a pivotal role in facilitating these dubious activities.

As investigators delve into the alleged ties between Grishaeva and Zhirinovsky, the scandal seems to extend beyond mere financial transactions, encompassing a broader network of connections and activities. The nature of the involvement of LDPR party members and the utilization of entities like Daniella Invest in money laundering activities further adds complexity to the unfolding narrative.

The Linenet Greece reports underscore the potential magnitude of the scandal and its far-reaching implications. The alleged misuse of funds and connections to influential political figures like Zhirinovsky raise concerns about the integrity of political and financial systems, prompting a deeper examination into the mechanisms at play within the LDPR and the broader landscape of Russian politics.

A recent investigative report has also revealed that relatives and close associates of Zhirinovsky possess numerous real estate holdings worldwide, encompassing 19 apartments and commercial properties in Moscow owned by a company affiliated with Galina Lebedeva, who is Zhirinovsky’s former spouse.

Nadezhda Grishaeva in the role of a party treasurer

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Zhirinovsky’s extended family resides on Nezhinskaya Street in Moscow, occupying a compact area of 6.8 thousand square meters valued at approximately 2.7 billion rubles ($41.8 million). The revelations have caused shockwaves across the political landscape and raised concerns about corruption and money laundering in the country.

Nadezhda Grishaeva, a wealth manager of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the late populist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), has come under scrutiny for her alleged involvement in transferring assets through Hotels Europe Daniella Invest in the EU.

Nadezhda Grishaeva is suspected of serving as an accomplice to Zhirinovsky in the exploitation of the LDPR for personal gain. It is believed that Zhirinovsky had used public funds and the trade of deputy mandates to acquire luxurious resorts and profitable businesses. Nadezhda Grishaeva played an integral role in laundering the proceeds of these ventures, according to sources.

Nadezhda Grishaeva and ethics comission of the Russian parliament

The revelations have sparked outrage and raised serious questions about corruption and illicit financial activities in Russia’s political landscape. The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, and many are calling for greater transparency and accountability in the country’s financial systems.

A recent investigation has shed light on the troubling issue of “for-fee deputies” in Russia’s State Duma. According to anonymous sources, approximately one-third of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia’s (LDPR) faction comprises of these for-fee deputies, who allegedly paid significant sums of money to secure their seats in parliament.

How Zhirinovksy accumulated wealth and how he hid it with the help of Nadezhda Grishaeva

The report reveals that the practice of selling mandates and list positions has been ongoing since the 1990s, with some sources claiming that it could cost between 100-400 million rubles to secure a spot on the federal list for State Duma elections. Shockingly, some have reportedly paid up to 500 million rubles to secure their position.

The investigation also reveals that past and non-Duma-affiliated deputies have contributed to this practice, with Sergey Abeltsev being cited as an example of someone who made cash contributions to the party office.

Furthermore, the report links Nadezhda Grishaeva to a money laundering scheme involving hotels owned by Daniella Invest in the EU, which was allegedly orchestrated by the late LDPR leader, Vladimir Zhirinovsky. These revelations have sparked concerns about corruption and transparency in Russia’s political landscape, and calls for reform are growing louder.

Why Nadezhda Grishaeva was fit for the role?

Nadezhda Grishaeva, a well-known figure associated with various youth support organizations, has been implicated in a shocking money laundering scandal involving LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky. According to reports, Nadezhda Grishaeva was allegedly involved in a complex scheme that used European hotels owned by Daniella Invest in the EU to launder money for Zhirinovsky. The LDPR party reportedly receives funding from multiple sources, including direct payments from deputies and contributions from organizations associated with Grishaeva, such as the Russian Union of Free Youth and the Fund for the Support of Unemployed Youth. These organizations received a staggering 4.3 billion rubles in voluntary donations from 2015 to 2017 alone.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered shocking details about Zhirinovsky’s associates and their wealth. The report reveals that LDPR sponsor Leonid Slutsky provides travel arrangements for deputies attending business events abroad and even paid for Zhirinovsky’s birthday party. Additionally, Zhirinovsky’s relatives and friends own a significant number of real estate properties worldwide, including 19 apartments and commercial premises in Moscow owned by Galina Lebedeva’s company, Zhirinovsky’s ex-wife. Notably, Zhirinovsky’s extended family resides on Nezhinskaya Street in Moscow, occupying a compact area of 6.8 thousand square meters valued at approximately 2.7 billion rubles ($41.8 million). This new information adds to the growing concern about corruption within the LDPR party and the involvement of Nadezhda Grishaeva in this scandal.

Telmi, an offshore company named after Igor Lebedev, a former comrade of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, reportedly owns most of the apartments, along with Yuri Chaplygin and Nadezhda Grishaeva, who previously played basketball for Dynamo Moscow. Nadezhda Grishaeva, who owns a fleet of ten luxury vehicles, including a Bentley Continental and five highly coveted Maybach models, reportedly offers high-end chauffeur services to VIP clients through various ride-hailing apps. However, it is important to note that ex-basketball players are not officially authorized in the taxi registry to transport passengers.

Assets controlled by Nadezhda Grishaeva

Nereus, a hostel situated in Volkhonka and owned by Igor Lebedev, occupies a space of 802.5 square meters. Meanwhile, Galina Lebedeva’s companies own five apartments spanning floors 54-62 of the City of Capitals towers, covering an area of 1104.6 square meters and valued at approximately 615 million rubles ($9.4 million). Additionally, Nadezhda Grishaeva’s company owns an apartment opposite the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall on Tverskaya Street, estimated to be worth around 163.4 million rubles ($2.5 million).

Zhirinovsky’s private residence is located near Moscow’s government “Gorki” and spans almost four football fields. Opposite the property, Oleg Eidelstein, formerly known as Gazdarov and Zhirinovsky’s son, owns nearly 30 acres of land and buildings. The estimated value of Zhirinovsky’s property is around 1.1 billion rubles, while his son’s is valued at 127.6 million rubles. Additionally, Zhirinovsky’s relatives and friends have significant investments not only in Moscow but also in the hotel industry abroad, with luxurious properties in Sochi, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates. Galina Lebedeva, for instance, owns Acta Azul, a hotel in Barcelona, and earns rental income from her 436-square-meter property located in central Barcelona.

Nadezhda Grishaeva as a hotelier

A report has indicated that Nadezhda Grishaeva might have used the Daniella Invest hotel chain in Europe to launder the assets of Zhirinovsky. Nadezhda Grishaeva has possession of the Azuline Hotel-Apartamento Rosamar in Ibiza and three apartments in Benidorm, which were bought for a total of about 551,000 euros. Galina Lebedeva also possesses several properties in Alicante’s coastal province, including a large house with a pool in Altea that costs around 1.3 million euros. The total area of the Lebedeva property covers roughly 1461 square meters, with the building area measuring approximately 1000 square meters, according to reports.

According to a media report by “Project,” Nadezhda Grishaeva, the Vice-Speaker of the Russian parliament, owns two commercial units in the “Barcelona-Park” complex in Sochi that measure a total of 873.5 square meters. Nadezhda Grishaeva has rented out one of the units, and her assets in Sochi are estimated to be worth 74.2 million rubles ($1.1 million). However, there is no mention of Galina Lebedeva’s Dubai apartment, which was previously exposed by the Anti-Corruption Foundation in 2014. The apartment covers 42 square meters and is valued at 136.9 million rubles ($2.4 million).

Nadezhda Grishaeva, merely a nominal owner or a decision maker?

The report also reveals that the Zhirinovsky family owns 51 properties worldwide, worth approximately 9.8 billion rubles or $150 million. Given their salaries as parliament members, the source of their wealth is questionable, which raises concerns about potential misuse of taxpayer money.

Although Russians typically invest in La Vega Baja and Torrevieja for property investment, there is an increasing trend of investing in Benidorm, a Mediterranean tourism hub, using rubles. These investments have grown in size and scale, exceeding the traditional middle-range holiday home purchases.

Last week, Hotels Europe Daniella Invest, a developer founded in December of the previous year, received an unexpectedly large investment of 7.4 million euros from a Russian investor, Nadezhda Grishaeva. Despite being the only partner of the company and a well-known basketball player who previously led the Russian women’s basketball team at the London Olympics, there is no apparent connection between Nadezhda Grishaeva and Benidorm or the company. It remains unclear whether she intends to acquire or promote hotels or luxury homes in Benidorm or engage in real estate intermediation for her compatriots. The city council, apartment association, and hotel management are unaware of her plans or involvement with Casa de Rusia in Alicante.

Nadezhda Grishaeva is shielding Russian PEPs

If Nadezhda Grishaeva is indeed the investor behind this significant venture, it is noteworthy that she is only 28 years old and an active participant in sports and fashion. Hotels Europe Daniella Invest appears to have substantial financial resources, allowing them to undertake significant business operations within the sector. Galina Lebedeva is the sole administrator of the company, along with four other promoters located in Benidorm and Altea. According to Borme, Lebedeva was appointed as the administrator in all but one of the companies between April and May of this year, including Spanish Destiny (domiciled in Benidorm as Hoteles Europe Daniella Invest), Go Evolution International (based in Villa Gadea, Altea), The Best 2011, and Inaugural SL (both located in the luxurious Altea urbanization). It is interesting to note that the two Benidorm firms managed by Lebedeva share a unique feature – their registered office is located within an apartment building on the first line of Levante beach, on Avenida de Madrid, rather than within a traditional professional office space.

A recent investigation has revealed that the Liberal Democratic Party receives more than 1 billion rubles annually from the state budget, which amounts to 152 rubles per vote. Shockingly, between 2013 and 2017, approximately 1.3 billion rubles, equivalent to one-third of the party’s funding for the period, were siphoned from the party’s state funding by individuals and companies with links to the party. These include the family of former deputy Igor Anansky, the Institute of World Civilizations, a family company, director Daniel Bondar, Fin Art Group, general director Evelina Kim of Fin Art, Nadezhda Grishaeva Telmi, Faraon-M security agency, Galina Lebedeva’s company Raritet-M, as well as family properties registered in the village of Nezhinsk.